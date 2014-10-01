60SciVee - Pubcasts/browse_pubcast
en-us© 2014 SciVeeMaking Science VisibleSciVeeList of SciVee pubcasts.List of SciVee pubcasts.SciVeeinfo@scivee.tvno
- Microbial signature profiles of periodontally healthy and diseased patientsBy: apcolombo Talita Lourenço, Debora Heller, Carina Silva-Boghossian, Sean Cotton, Bruce Paster, Ana Paula ColomboMicrobial signature profiles of periodontally healthy and diseased patientsBy: apcolombo /node/63057/node/63057
Wed, 01 Oct 2014 07:48:11 -0700cleanDNA probes, HOMIM, microarray, Oral microbiology, Periodontal diseases
- MyD88 knockout mice develop initial enlarged periapicalBy: Marília Pacífico Lucisano Raquel Assed Bezerra da Silva, Paulo Nelson-Filho, Marília Pacífico Lucisano, Andiara De Rossi, Alexandra Mussolino de Queiroz, Lea Assed Bezerra da SilvaMyD88 knockout mice develop initial enlarged periapicalBy: Marília Pacífico Lucisano /node/62892/node/62892
Mon, 04 Aug 2014 14:12:51 -0700cleanbone resorption, dentistry, Endodontics, immunology, neutrophils., osteoclasts, periapical lesions, Periodontitis
- Deformation and fracture incidence of Reciproc instruments: a clinical evaluation.By: gplotino Gianluca Plotino, Nicola Maria Grande, Pier Francesco PorcianiDeformation and fracture incidence of Reciproc instruments: a clinical evaluation.By: gplotino /node/62732/node/62732
Sat, 12 Jul 2014 03:02:57 -0700cleanclinical study., deformation, Endodontic instruments, Endodontic retreatment, Endodontic therapy, Endodontic treatment, Endodontics, Endodontology, fracture, International Endodontic Journal, nickel-titanium, reciprocating instruments, reciprocation
- Use of methodological tools for assessing the quality of studies in periodontology and implant dentistry: a systematic reviewBy: Faggion Clovis Jr. Faggion, Fahd Huda, Jason WasiakUse of methodological tools for assessing the quality of studies in periodontology and implant dentistry: a systematic reviewBy: Faggion /node/62461/node/62461
Wed, 14 May 2014 13:14:11 -0700cleanDental implant, dentistry, methodology, periodontology, systematic review
- Surgical periodontal therapy with and without initial scaling and root planing in the management of chronic periodontitis: a randomized clinical trialBy: drmanar Manar AljateeliSurgical periodontal therapy with and without initial scaling and root planing in the management of chronic periodontitis: a randomized clinical trialBy: drmanar /node/62444/node/62444
Fri, 09 May 2014 04:01:52 -0700cleaninitial therapy, modified Widman Flap, periodontal surgery, Periodontal Therapy, periodontal treatment, Periodontitis, periodontology, scaling and root planing, wound healing
- Applying quality assurance in real-time to compliant long-term periodontal maintenance patients utilizing cost effectiveness and cost utilityBy: fardal Øystein FardalApplying quality assurance in real-time to compliant long-term periodontal maintenance patients utilizing cost effectiveness and cost utilityBy: fardal /node/62380/node/62380
Mon, 28 Apr 2014 13:22:27 -0700cleancompliance, cost effectiveness, cost utility, dentistry, maintenance therapy, periodontology, quality assurance
- BMI and all-cause mortality in older adults: a meta-analysisBy: winterj Jane Winter, Robert MacInnis, Naiyana Wattanapenpaiboon, Caryl NowsonBMI and all-cause mortality in older adults: a meta-analysisBy: winterj /node/62369/node/62369
Sat, 26 Apr 2014 23:12:13 -0700cleanBody Mass Index, Meta-analysis, nutrition, older adults
- Adherence to a Vegetable-Fruit-Soy Dietary Pattern or the Alternative Healthy Eating Index Is Associated with Lower Hip Fracture Risk among Singapore ChineseBy: schs Zhaoli Dai, Lesley M. Butler, Rob M. van Dam, Li-Wei Ang, Jian-Min Yuan, Woon-Puay KohAdherence to a Vegetable-Fruit-Soy Dietary Pattern or the Alternative Healthy Eating Index Is Associated with Lower Hip Fracture Risk among Singapore ChineseBy: schs /node/62309/node/62309
Thu, 17 Apr 2014 07:48:58 -0700cleanChinese, dietary pattern, Epidemiology, Hip Fracture, nutrition, osteoporosis
- Dietary actinidin from kiwifruit (Actinidia deliciosa cv. Hayward) increases gastric digestion and the gastric emptying rate of several dietary proteins in growing ratsBy: cmontoya Carlos A. Montoya, Jason P. Hindmarsh, Lucrecia Gonzalez, Mike J. Boland, Paul J. Moughan, Shane M. RutherfurdDietary actinidin from kiwifruit (Actinidia deliciosa cv. Hayward) increases gastric digestion and the gastric emptying rate of several dietary proteins in growing ratsBy: cmontoya /node/62306/node/62306
Wed, 16 Apr 2014 18:16:37 -0700cleanactinidin from kiwifruit, diet-induced changes, gastric digestion, nutrition, stomach emptying rate
- Soft tissue wound healing around teeth and dental implantsBy: zmkbern A Sculean, R Gruber, DD BosshardtSoft tissue wound healing around teeth and dental implantsBy: zmkbern /node/62287/node/62287
Tue, 15 Apr 2014 00:25:44 -0700cleandentistry, periodontal surgery, periodontology, recession, soft tissue grafts, wound healing
- Effects of Periodontal Treatment on Lung Function and Exacerbation Frequency in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Chronic Periodontitis: A 2-Year Pilot Randomized Controlled TrialBy: xuanzhou Xuan Zhou, Jing Han, Zhiqiang Liu, Yiqing Song, Zuomin Wang, Zheng SunEffects of Periodontal Treatment on Lung Function and Exacerbation Frequency in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Chronic Periodontitis: A 2-Year Pilot Randomized Controlled TrialBy: xuanzhou /node/62178/node/62178
Tue, 18 Mar 2014 02:02:27 -0700cleanPeriodontal therapy on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Supplementing a low protein diet with dibasic amino acids increases urinary calcium excretion in young womenBy: jld03009 Jessica Bihuniak, Rebecca Sullivan, Christine Simpson, Donna Caseria, Tania Huedo-Medina, Kimberly O’Brien, Jane Kerstetter, Karl InsognaSupplementing a low protein diet with dibasic amino acids increases urinary calcium excretion in young womenBy: jld03009 /node/62144/node/62144
Mon, 10 Mar 2014 18:29:08 -0700cleanamino acids, calcium absorption, Dietary Protein, human nutrition, stable calcium isotopes
- Altering Practices in Design through Community EngagementBy: tahlor.c Tahlor ClevelandAltering Practices in Design through Community EngagementBy: tahlor.c /node/62134/node/62134
Sun, 09 Mar 2014 01:16:42 -0800cleanAffordable Housing, Architecture, Authentic Demand, green building, Participatory methods and civic engagement in community-based development, senior sequence, social capital, Sustainability, sustainable design, urban design, Urban Studies and Planning
- Sustainable Green Alleys: Collaborative GovernanceBy: julieyun Julie YunSustainable Green Alleys: Collaborative GovernanceBy: julieyun /node/62116/node/62116
Sat, 08 Mar 2014 02:30:29 -0800cleanalleys, civil society, collaboration, government, Green Infrastructure
- Ecomindedness: Benefits of Urban SPIN Farming in the San Diego Community of North ParkBy: dylanjsack Dylan SackEcomindedness: Benefits of Urban SPIN Farming in the San Diego Community of North ParkBy: dylanjsack /node/62043/node/62043
Sat, 01 Mar 2014 22:22:00 -0800cleancommunity farms, local food production, Small-Scale Organic Farms, sustainable agriculture, urban food movement