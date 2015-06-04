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- Jun 4, 2015; Informatics Journal Club Webinar; Patricia Flatley Brennan and William W. SteadBy: ucsd_idash Informatics to support the IOM Social and Behavioral Domains and Measures
Link: http://jamia.oxfordjournals.org/content/early/2015/04/24/jamia.ocv035
Hripcsak G, Forrest CB, Brennan PF, Stead WW.
J Am Med Inform Assoc. 2015 Apr 24. pii: ocv035. doi: 10.1093/jamia/ocv035
Patricia Flatley Brennan, RN, PhD
University of Wisconsin-Madison
William W. Stead, MD
Vanderbilt University
Consistent collection and use of social and behavioral determinants of health can improve clinical care, prevention and general health, patient satisfaction, research, and public health. A recent Institute of Medicine committee defined a panel of 11 domains and 12 measures to be included in electronic health records. Incorporating the panel into practice creates a number of informatics research opportunities as well as challenges. The informatics issues revolve around standardization, efficient collection and review, decision support, and support for research. The informatics community can aid the effort by simultaneously optimizing the collection of the selected measures while also partnering with social science researchers to develop and validate new sources of information about social and behavioral determinants of health.
Speaker’s Biography:
Patricia Flatley Brennan, RN, PhD, is the Lillian L. Moehlman Bascom Professor, School of Nursing and College of Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin. A recognized innovator in patient-facing computer technologies, Brennan has over 30 years’ experience in designing, deploying and evaluating computer systems for patient self care, including the ComputerLink, an electronic network designed to reduce isolation and improve self-care among home care patient; HeartCare, a WWW-based tailored information and communication service that helped home-dwelling cardiac patients recover faster, and with fewer symptoms and Project HealthDesign, a RWJ- funded initiative designed to stimulate the next generation of personal health records. Brennan leads the Living Environments Laboratory at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, where her vizHOME group uses virtual reality to explore the impact of household contexts on personal health information management. She is fellow of both the American Academy of Nursing (1991) and the American College of Medical Informatics (1993). Dr. Brennan was elected to the Institute of Medicine in 2002, and in 2009 became an elected member of the New York Academy of Medicine.
Dr. William Stead is Associate Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, Chief Strategy Officer, McKesson Foundation Professor of Biomedical Informatics and Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University. He leads strategy development for the medical center, facilitating structured decision making to achieve strategic goals, and concept development to nurture system innovation. Dr. Stead is a Founding Fellow of both the American College of Medical Informatics and the American Institute for Engineering in Biology and Medicine. He is a member of the Council of the Institute of Medicine, the Division Committee on Engineering and Physical Sciences of the National Research Council and the National Committee for Vital and Health Statistics of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Jun 4, 2015; Informatics Journal Club Webinar; Patricia Flatley Brennan and William W. SteadBy: ucsd_idash Informatics to support the IOM Social and Behavioral Domains and Measures
Link: http://jamia.oxfordjournals.org/content/early/2015/04/24/jamia.ocv035
Hripcsak G, Forrest CB, Brennan PF, Stead WW.
J Am Med Inform Assoc. 2015 Apr 24. pii: ocv035. doi: 10.1093/jamia/ocv035
Patricia Flatley Brennan, RN, PhD
University of Wisconsin-Madison
William W. Stead, MD
Vanderbilt University
Consistent collection and use of social and behavioral determinants of health can improve clinical care, prevention and general health, patient satisfaction, research, and public health. A recent Institute of Medicine committee defined a panel of 11 domains and 12 measures to be included in electronic health records. Incorporating the panel into practice creates a number of informatics research opportunities as well as challenges. The informatics issues revolve around standardization, efficient collection and review, decision support, and support for research. The informatics community can aid the effort by simultaneously optimizing the collection of the selected measures while also partnering with social science researchers to develop and validate new sources of information about social and behavioral determinants of health.
Speaker’s Biography:
Patricia Flatley Brennan, RN, PhD, is the Lillian L. Moehlman Bascom Professor, School of Nursing and College of Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin. A recognized innovator in patient-facing computer technologies, Brennan has over 30 years’ experience in designing, deploying and evaluating computer systems for patient self care, including the ComputerLink, an electronic network designed to reduce isolation and improve self-care among home care patient; HeartCare, a WWW-based tailored information and communication service that helped home-dwelling cardiac patients recover faster, and with fewer symptoms and Project HealthDesign, a RWJ- funded initiative designed to stimulate the next generation of personal health records. Brennan leads the Living Environments Laboratory at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery, where her vizHOME group uses virtual reality to explore the impact of household contexts on personal health information management. She is fellow of both the American Academy of Nursing (1991) and the American College of Medical Informatics (1993). Dr. Brennan was elected to the Institute of Medicine in 2002, and in 2009 became an elected member of the New York Academy of Medicine.
Dr. William Stead is Associate Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, Chief Strategy Officer, McKesson Foundation Professor of Biomedical Informatics and Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University. He leads strategy development for the medical center, facilitating structured decision making to achieve strategic goals, and concept development to nurture system innovation. Dr. Stead is a Founding Fellow of both the American College of Medical Informatics and the American Institute for Engineering in Biology and Medicine. He is a member of the Council of the Institute of Medicine, the Division Committee on Engineering and Physical Sciences of the National Research Council and the National Committee for Vital and Health Statistics of the Department of Health and Human Services.
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Fri, 05 Jun 2015 17:19:12 -0700cleaniDASH, Journal Club, UCSD
- 3D Tele-Rehabilitation: Beyond Today’s InternetBy: nsf At the Beyond Today’s Internet Summit, researchers from The University of Texas at Dallas showed a working prototype of a next generation communication system that uses 3D video and force feedback devices to virtually recreate a physical therapy session between a patient and a therapist.
3D models of the two participants are captured using off the shelf Microsoft Kinect 3D Cameras and the models are placed in a shared virtual environment of one’s choosing. To simulate the physical touch aspect of a physical therapy session, the researchers used a Haptic force-feedback device, the data from which is also transmitted to and fro to recreate the experience of resistance in the virtual environment.
In this example, the team created a simulation where two individuals practice sawing a log -- a task that mimics the rehabilitation movements used by recovering stroke patients. The application is just an example of what can be achieved with next-generation networks and protocols that support high bandwidth and low latency communication.
Credit: National Science Foundation
3D Tele-Rehabilitation: Beyond Today’s InternetBy: nsf At the Beyond Today’s Internet Summit, researchers from The University of Texas at Dallas showed a working prototype of a next generation communication system that uses 3D video and force feedback devices to virtually recreate a physical therapy session between a patient and a therapist.
3D models of the two participants are captured using off the shelf Microsoft Kinect 3D Cameras and the models are placed in a shared virtual environment of one’s choosing. To simulate the physical touch aspect of a physical therapy session, the researchers used a Haptic force-feedback device, the data from which is also transmitted to and fro to recreate the experience of resistance in the virtual environment.
In this example, the team created a simulation where two individuals practice sawing a log -- a task that mimics the rehabilitation movements used by recovering stroke patients. The application is just an example of what can be achieved with next-generation networks and protocols that support high bandwidth and low latency communication.
Credit: National Science Foundation
/node/63728/node/63728
Thu, 04 Jun 2015 12:57:08 -0700clean3D, haptic device, Microsoft Kinect, National Science Foundation, NSF, physical therapy, rehab, Rehabilitation, therapy
- "WeHab" system helps stroke patients during physical rehabilitationBy: nsf An engineer, a computer scientist, and a psychologist walk into a rehabilitation clinic carrying a video game system. Rather than the beginning of a bad joke, this is an apt description of a Smart and Connected Health (SCH) research project.
Stroke is a major health problem affecting nearly 800,000 Americans annually and necessitates novel scientific approaches for prevention, treatment, and restorative care. Smart and Connected Health investigators have successfully integrated the expertise of multidisciplinary research teams to develop innovative solutions to health problems associated with stroke. Drs. Jim Schmiedeler, Aaron Striegel, and Charles Crowell at the University of Notre Dame have harnessed gaming technology from the Nintendo Wii to develop the WeHab system to advance knowledge in visual feedback mechanisms for improved rehabilitation after stroke.
"WeHab" system helps stroke patients during physical rehabilitationBy: nsf An engineer, a computer scientist, and a psychologist walk into a rehabilitation clinic carrying a video game system. Rather than the beginning of a bad joke, this is an apt description of a Smart and Connected Health (SCH) research project.
Stroke is a major health problem affecting nearly 800,000 Americans annually and necessitates novel scientific approaches for prevention, treatment, and restorative care. Smart and Connected Health investigators have successfully integrated the expertise of multidisciplinary research teams to develop innovative solutions to health problems associated with stroke. Drs. Jim Schmiedeler, Aaron Striegel, and Charles Crowell at the University of Notre Dame have harnessed gaming technology from the Nintendo Wii to develop the WeHab system to advance knowledge in visual feedback mechanisms for improved rehabilitation after stroke.
/node/63716/node/63716
Fri, 29 May 2015 08:32:39 -0700cleanNotre Dame, physical rehab, physical therapy, recovery, rehab, Rehabilitation, stroke, stroke patients, WeHab, Wii
- Jerry Tuskan at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Jerry Tuskan, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and BioEnergy Science Center (BESC), delivers part of the opening keynote at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Jerry Tuskan at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Jerry Tuskan, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and BioEnergy Science Center (BESC), delivers part of the opening keynote at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63713/node/63713
Thu, 28 May 2015 10:02:29 -0700cleanbioenergy, Bioenergy Research Center, BioEnergy Science Center, biofuel, biomass, Department of Energy, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, feedstock, genomics, Gerald Tuskan, microbes, ORNL, plant, poplar, renewables, sequencing, Sustainability
- Shawn Kaeppler at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Shawn Kaeppler, Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center (GLBRC), delivers part of the opening keynote at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Shawn Kaeppler at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Shawn Kaeppler, Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center (GLBRC), delivers part of the opening keynote at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63712/node/63712
Thu, 28 May 2015 10:00:03 -0700cleanbioenergy, Bioenergy Research Center, biofuel, biomass, Department of Energy, DNA, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, energy crops, feedstock, genomics, GLBRC, Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, plants, sequence, Shawn Kaeppler, switchgrass
- Rick Cavicchioli at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Rick Cavicchioli, University of New South Wales, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Rick Cavicchioli at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Rick Cavicchioli, University of New South Wales, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63711/node/63711
Thu, 28 May 2015 09:58:02 -0700cleanAntarctica, archaea, carbon cycle, climate change, Department of Energy, DNA, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, environmental monitoring, genomics, host-virus interactions, metagenomics, microbes, omics, University of New South Wales
- Susan Lynch at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Susan Lynch, University of California, San Francisco, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Susan Lynch at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Susan Lynch, University of California, San Francisco, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63710/node/63710
Thu, 28 May 2015 09:52:09 -0700cleanallergen, asthma, childhood, Department of Energy, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, environmental monitoring, genomics, microbes, microbiology, microbiome, UC San Francisco, UCSF
- Tania Gonzalez at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Tania Gonzalez, University of California, Berkeley, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Tania Gonzalez at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Tania Gonzalez, University of California, Berkeley, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63709/node/63709
Thu, 28 May 2015 09:49:13 -0700cleanCrops, Department of Energy, disease, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, genomics, immunity, microbes, plant pathogens, splicing, UC Berkeley
- Steve Briggs at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Steve Briggs, University of California, San Diego, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Steve Briggs at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Steve Briggs, University of California, San Diego, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63706/node/63706
Wed, 27 May 2015 10:36:41 -0700cleanbioenergy, Department of Energy, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, genomics, phosphorylation, Plant Gene Atlas, predictive biology, Transcriptome, UC San Diego, UCSD
- Sophien Kamoun at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Sophien Kamoun, The Sainsbury Laboratory, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Sophien Kamoun at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Sophien Kamoun, The Sainsbury Laboratory, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63705/node/63705
Wed, 27 May 2015 10:33:02 -0700cleanbioenergy, Department of Energy, DNA, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, fungi, genomics, lineages, oocytes, plant pathogens, The Sainsbury Laboratory
- Laura Bartley at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Laura Bartley, University of Oklahoma, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Laura Bartley at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Laura Bartley, University of Oklahoma, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63704/node/63704
Wed, 27 May 2015 10:29:39 -0700cleanbioenergy, biofuels, biomass, C4, Department of Energy, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, genomics, grasses, photosynthesis, plants, sequencing, switchgrass, University of Oklahoma
- Sue Rhee at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Sue Rhee, Carnegie Institution for Science, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Sue Rhee at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Sue Rhee, Carnegie Institution for Science, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63701/node/63701
Tue, 26 May 2015 09:00:53 -0700cleanalgorithms, Arabidopsis, bioenergy, biomass, Carnegie Institution for Science, Department of Energy, DNA, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, machine learning, plants, rice, Setaria
- Mark Burk at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Mark Burk, Genomatica, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Mark Burk at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Mark Burk, Genomatica, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63696/node/63696
Fri, 22 May 2015 17:09:44 -0700cleanbioenergy, chemistry, Department of Energy, DNA, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, Genomatica, renewables, Sustainability
- Emiley Eloe-Fadrosh at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting DOE Joint Genome Institute DOE Joint Genome InBy: JGI Emiley Eloe-Fadrosh, DOE Joint Genome Institute, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
Emiley Eloe-Fadrosh at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting DOE Joint Genome Institute DOE Joint Genome InBy: JGI Emiley Eloe-Fadrosh, DOE Joint Genome Institute, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif.
/node/63695/node/63695
Fri, 22 May 2015 17:09:12 -0700cleanbacteria, Department of Energy, DNA, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, genome, genomics, metagenomics, microbes, phylum, single cell genomics, Taxonomy
- Marton Palatinszky at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Marton Palatinszky, University of Vienna, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif. His presentation referenced a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and a collaboration with the DOE JGI through the Emerging Technologies Opportunity Program - details at http://jgi.doe.gov/targeted-sorting-microbial-cells/
Marton Palatinszky at the 2015 DOE JGI Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting By: JGI Marton Palatinszky, University of Vienna, at the 10th Annual Genomics of Energy & Environment Meeting held March 24-26, 2015 in Walnut Creek, Calif. His presentation referenced a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and a collaboration with the DOE JGI through the Emerging Technologies Opportunity Program - details at http://jgi.doe.gov/targeted-sorting-microbial-cells/
/node/63694/node/63694
Fri, 22 May 2015 17:09:02 -0700cleanDepartment of Energy, DOE JGI, DOE Joint Genome Institute, genome, genomics, microbes, single cell genomics, University of Vienna